Karnataka crisis: BJP has made a ‘mockery of democracy’, HD Kumaraswamy says ahead of trust vote
On Sunday, two MLAs moved the Supreme Court, urging it to direct Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to complete floor test in the Assembly before 5 pm on Monday.
The coalition government in Karnataka is scheduled to face a floor test in the Assembly on Monday, after missing two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday.
The ruling coalition’s strength in the 225-member Assembly is 118, including 15 disgruntled legislators who have resigned since the start of the month and a nominated member. The Opposition BJP has the support of 107 MLAs, including an Independent legislator and an MLA from the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party. The rebel MLAs want Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations.
Kumaraswamy and Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao have filed petitions in the Supreme Court, seeking clarity on its order that the rebel MLAs cannot be forced to vote on the confidence motion.
Live updates
9.50 am: BJP MLAs leave Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru for the Vidhana Soudha, reports ANI.
9.45 am: Kumaraswamy said: “I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power. My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as Constitution.”
The chief minister appealed to the rebel MLAs to attend the legislature session and explain how the BJP took them forcefully. “...let us sit together and discuss all the issues including your problems, if any, and arrive at a solution to save this democratically elected government...”
9.40 am: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party set a new benchmark for “immoral politics”. “The BJP has made a mockery of democracy by taking away several MLAs from ruling coalition forcefully,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
9.35 am: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa has claimed Monday will be last day of the coalition government. “As [senior Congress leader] Siddaramaiah, the Speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority Monday, I am 100% confident that things will reach a conclusion,” PTI quoted Yeddyurappa as saying on Sunday.
9.30 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has directed N Mahesh, the party’s only MLA in Karnataka, to vote in favour of HD Kumaraswamy’s government. The BSP tweeted it on Sunday evening, hours after Mahesh said he had been instructed by Mayawati to not attend the floor test.
9.20 am: Independent MLA H Nagesh and R Shankar from the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party moved the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging it to direct Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to complete floor test in the Assembly before 5 pm on Monday. The legislators claimed that a minority government was being allowed to continue in office.
Read more here:
Two Karnataka MLAs move SC, urge it to direct Speaker to complete floor test before 5 pm on Monday