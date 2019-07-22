Mumbai: Fire breaks out in MTNL building, all 84 people rescued
Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.
A fire broke out in a building that houses telecom company Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Monday afternoon. Eighty-four people, who were reportedly trapped in the building’s terrace, were rescued, All India Radio News reported.
The fire was mainly restricted to the third and fourth floors of the nine-storey building, PTI reported. Fourteen fire engines, a robot van and an ambulance were engaged in the rescue operations.
Two fire services personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to The Hindu. There were no other casualties.
“Fire fighting and rescue operations is in progress and efforts to rescue people stranded on upper floors and terrace of the building are on,” an official had told PTI earlier in the day. Visuals of the incident on social media and TV channels showed smoke billowing from the building as people were stuck on the terrace.
