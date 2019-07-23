The big news: Karnataka government falls as Congress-JD(S) loses trust vote, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC extended the deadline for the publication of NRC, and Imran Khan said he was surprised by India’s reaction to Trump’s mediation offer.
A look at the headlines right now:
- HD Kumaraswamy’s government loses its majority in the House: Earlier in the day, the Karnataka chief minister had said he was ‘ready to quit happily’.
- Supreme Court extends NRC deadline by a month to August 31: The court, however, declined the Centre and Assam government’s pleas seeking time to conduct a ‘sample re-verification process’.
- Imran Khan ‘surprised by India’s reaction’ to Trump’s offer to mediate in Kashmir dispute: Opposition parties in India wondered if India had changed its position on third-party involvement. Union minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that Modi did not request Donald Trump to mediate in Kashmir dispute, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it a ‘weak denial’ and sought details on Modi’s meeting with Trump.
- Boris Johnson to be new prime minister of United Kingdom: Johnson said he hoped to repay his party’s confidence and will work ‘flat out’ with his team.
- IMF revises India’s growth forecast for 2019-’20 down from 7.3% to 7%: In its World Economic Outlook, the fund also revised its growth projection for China and the world downward, to 6.2% and 3.2%.
- Supreme Court cancels RERA registration of Amrapali Group, asks NBCC to finish its projects: The top court also cancelled the lease granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities to all Amrapali projects.
- RTI Act is at the ‘brink of extinction’ and Centre is hell-bent on subverting it, says Sonia Gandhi: The Congress leader’s statement came a day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the law.
- Karnataka High Court allows rape survivor to abort her 21-week-old foetus: The court also allowed the complainant’s plea to direct the District Legal Services Authority to disburse compensation.
- Afghanistan asks US to clarify Donald Trump’s claim that he can win the war in a week: The Afghan government also said it would not allow any foreign power to dictate its affairs.
- Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Opposition says it will affect states’ rights: DMK leader Kanimozhi criticised the provision in the bill which does away with the need for education for a driver.