HD Kumaraswamy’s government loses its majority in the House: Earlier in the day, the Karnataka chief minister had said he was ‘ready to quit happily’. Supreme Court extends NRC deadline by a month to August 31: The court, however, declined the Centre and Assam government’s pleas seeking time to conduct a ‘sample re-verification process’.

Imran Khan ‘surprised by India’s reaction’ to Trump’s offer to mediate in Kashmir dispute: Opposition parties in India wondered if India had changed its position on third-party involvement. Union minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that Modi did not request Donald Trump to mediate in Kashmir dispute, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it a ‘weak denial’ and sought details on Modi’s meeting with Trump. Boris Johnson to be new prime minister of United Kingdom: Johnson said he hoped to repay his party’s confidence and will work ‘flat out’ with his team.

IMF revises India’s growth forecast for 2019-’20 down from 7.3% to 7%: In its World Economic Outlook, the fund also revised its growth projection for China and the world downward, to 6.2% and 3.2%.

Supreme Court cancels RERA registration of Amrapali Group, asks NBCC to finish its projects: The top court also cancelled the lease granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities to all Amrapali projects. RTI Act is at the ‘brink of extinction’ and Centre is hell-bent on subverting it, says Sonia Gandhi: The Congress leader’s statement came a day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the law.

Karnataka High Court allows rape survivor to abort her 21-week-old foetus: The court also allowed the complainant’s plea to direct the District Legal Services Authority to disburse compensation.

Afghanistan asks US to clarify Donald Trump’s claim that he can win the war in a week: The Afghan government also said it would not allow any foreign power to dictate its affairs.

Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Opposition says it will affect states’ rights: DMK leader Kanimozhi criticised the provision in the bill which does away with the need for education for a driver.

