The big news: Congress accuses BJP of horse-trading in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The deadline for publication of NRC was extended to August 31, and the IMF revised India’s growth forecast from 7.3% to 7% for 2019-’20.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders lash out at BJP after Karnataka trust vote: HD Kumaraswamy resigned as the CM after Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the majority by six votes, and Mayawati expelled the lone BSP MLA who did not vote for coalition.
- Supreme Court extends NRC deadline by a month to August 31: The court, however, declined the Centre and Assam government’s pleas seeking time to conduct a ‘sample re-verification process’.
- IMF revises India’s growth forecast for 2019-’20 down from 7.3% to 7%: In its World Economic Outlook, the fund also revised its growth projection for China and the world downward, to 6.2% and 3.2%.
- Andhra Pradesh government reserves 75% jobs in private industrial units for residents: The new rules will apply to joint ventures as well as projects under public-private partnerships.
- ‘President Trump does not make things up,’ says adviser after being asked if Kashmir claim is false: Donald Trump’s Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow chastised the reporter, saying it was a ‘very rude question’.
- Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Opposition says it will affect states’ rights: DMK leader Kanimozhi criticised the provision in the bill which does away with the need for education for a driver.
- India is facing a ‘silent fiscal crisis’ due to shortfall in tax revenues, says adviser to PM Modi: Rathin Roy, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, urged the Centre to issue a white paper on medium-term fiscal framework.
- Karnataka High Court allows rape survivor to abort her 21-week-old foetus: The court also allowed the complainant’s plea to direct the District Legal Services Authority to disburse compensation.
- Last date to file I-T returns extended from July 31 to August 31: The Central Board of Direct Taxes said that some taxpayers were facing difficulties in filing their returns due to various reasons.
- Boris Johnson to be new prime minister of United Kingdom: Johnson said he hoped to repay his party’s confidence and will work ‘flat out’ with his team.