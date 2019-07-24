The big news: Lok Sabha clears bill to declare individuals as terrorists, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh supported Congress, and political chaos continued in Karnataka as BJP did not stake claim to form government.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha passes changes to UAPA to allow government to declare individuals as terrorists: Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor walked out of the House as they wanted the bill to be sent to a select committee.
- Two BJP leaders vote in favour of Congress-led Kamal Nath government’s bill: MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kaul voted for an amendment to the criminal procedure code in the state.
- BS Yeddyurappa says he is waiting for BJP’s central leadership to ask him to form government in Karnataka: Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy remained vague on future of coalition with Congress, said priority was to develop JD(S).
- Hafiz Saeed remanded to 14 more days in judicial custody: The alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack was arrested on terror financing charges.
- Derek O’Brien narrates personal sexual abuse trauma as Rajya Sabha passes amendments to POCSO Act: The bill will now be sent to the Lok Sabha.
- Activists, filmmakers urge PM Modi to stop lynchings, say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a war cry: In a letter to the prime minister, they said criticising lynching incidents was not enough and that the offence should be made non-bailable.
- India moves up five places to 52nd in the Global Innovation Index for 2019: Switzerland has retained the first position, while China is placed at No 14.
- Centre reconstitutes panel to tackle sexual harassment at workplace, Amit Shah to head it: The other members are ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Smriti Irani.
- Maoist violence reduced by 43% in last five years, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that Left Wing Extremism had been reported in only 60 districts in 2018.
- Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood lead 2019 Booker Prize longlist: Rushdie was nominated for ‘Quichotte’, and Atwood for ‘The Testaments’.