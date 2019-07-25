A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Triple talaq bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today: Opponents of the bill have contended that a penal provision cannot be introduced in a domestic matter that is civil in nature.
  2. Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be appointed Union home secretary after Rajiv Gauba: He will have a fixed two-year tenure till August 2021.
  3. Two BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh vote in favour of Congress-led Kamal Nath government’s bill: MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kaul voted for an amendment to the criminal procedure code in the state.
  4. In UK, four ministers of South Asian descent appointed to Boris Johnson Cabinet: The new British prime minister on Wednesday appointed Brexit supporter Priti Patel the government’s home secretary.
  5. Robert Mueller says his report on 2016 US elections did not exonerate Donald Trump: Mueller also described the Russian government’s efforts to intervene in politics of the United States as one of the most serious challenges to democracy.
  6. Centre reconstitutes panel to tackle sexual harassment at workplace, Amit Shah to head it: The other members are ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Smriti Irani.
  7. Owner of seized British tanker with 18 Indians on board says crew safe: Meanwhile, Iran President Hassan Rouhani hinted at releasing the tanker if the UK released their tanker in Gibraltar.
  8. Derek O’Brien narrates personal sexual abuse trauma as Rajya Sabha passes amendments to POCSO Act: The bill will now be sent to the Lok Sabha.
  9. Rajasthan HC acquits six people imprisoned for over 20 years in Samleti bomb blast case: The court upheld the death penalty and life imprisonment of two others accused in the 1996 case.   
  10. US Federal Trade Commission fines Facebook $5 billion for its privacy practices: However, two Democratic Party commissioners claimed that the penalty was inadequate.