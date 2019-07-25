A six-month-old baby died on a SpiceJet flight enroute from Patna to Delhi, where the child was being taken for treatment of her congenital heart ailment, police said on Thursday. Police officials said they did not suspect foul play in the incident, PTI reported.

The child had a small hole in her heart, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi airport) Sanjay Bhatia. The baby’s parents, Rajendra Rajan and Dimple Rajan, were accompanying her on the flight. She was a resident of Bihar’s Begusarai district and was being treated at the the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

SpiceJet, in a statement, said that the flight crew requested priority landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport following the medical emergency. “Doctors on board attended the child,” Hindustan Times reported, citing the airline’s statement. “Priority landing was approved, aircraft landed safely and as requested medical facilities were made available on arrival. On arrival, the doctor declared the infant dead.” The airline added that it had received no information about the baby’s medical condition beforehand.