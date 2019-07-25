India on Thursday said Pakistan should take credible and irreversible action against terror camps in its territory after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “glaring admission” that 30,000 to 40,000 “armed people” were still in his country.

“It is a glaring admission by the Pakistani leadership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters. “This is not the first time that Pakistan and Pakistani leadership have owned up to the presence of terrorists and training camps in Pakistan who are being sent to India for acts of terror. It is also public knowledge. They should make sure that safe havens in Pakistan should be neutralised.”

Kumar also dismissed “half-hearted steps” by Pakistan, which he said were to “please the international community, meant for the consumption of certain people”.

Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace on Tuesday, Imran Khan had said: “Until we came into power, the governments did not have the political will, because when you talk about militant groups, we still have about 30,000-40,000 armed people who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir.”

Khan made the remark while on a three-day visit to the US.