Karnataka: BJP’s Yeddyurappa meets Governor Vajubhai Vala, stakes claim to form government
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party chief BS Yeddyurappa on Friday met Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form the government. He will take oath at 6 pm. The 14-month-old ruling coalition of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) lost a trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday after 99 MLAs voted in favour of it and 105 legislators went against it.
Madhya Pradesh CM asks BJP to rise above partisan politics after threat to bring down government
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday appealed to the Opposition to rise above partisan politics and focus on the state’s development. His statement comes a day after two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs voted in favour of the Congress-led government in the state Assembly.
Boycott Muslims who make ‘kanwars’, VHP leader Prachi tells Hindu devotees
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Prachi has asked Hindu devotees not to use earthen pitchers made by Muslims to carry Ganga water to be offered to Hindu deity Shiva. These pitchers are known as “kanwars”. “Ninety-nine per cent of Muslims make ‘kanwar’ for Lord Shiva devotees in Haridwar,” Prachi said at Baghpat district in Meerut on Wednesday.
Karnataka: ‘I will decide on other rebel MLAs’ resignations in a couple of days,’ says Speaker
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said he would decide on the resignations of 12 of the 15 MLAs who resigned from the Assembly “in a couple of days”. Kumar made the remarks to the news channel after disqualifying three rebel MLAs – R Shankar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli – who withdrew support to the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government.
India gains consular access to 18 Indians on board a British oil tanker captured by Iran
India has gained consular access to 18 Indian crew members of a British oil tanker that was captured by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 20. “Received an update on ‘Stena Impero’,” Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted on Thursday night. “Our Embassy availed consular access today [Thursday] evening. All 18 Indian crew members on board are safe and doing fine. Will continue to push for their early release.
Mamata Banerjee requests Modi to call an all-party meeting to discuss public funding of elections
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to call for an all-party-meeting to discuss public funding of elections and “root out corruption”. Banerjee, in her letter, voiced concerns over reports of exorbitant spending in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.
Amendments to RTI Act passed in Rajya Sabha, Opposition alleges intimidation by government
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed controversial amendments to the Right to Information Act as Opposition members walked out of the House in protest. The Lok Sabha had already passed the amendment bill last week, and the legislation will now go to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.