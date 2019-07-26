Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party chief BS Yeddyurappa on Friday met Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form the government, News9 reported. He will take oath at 6 pm, according to ANI.

The 14-month-old ruling coalition of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) lost a trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday after 99 MLAs voted in favour of it and 105 legislators went against it. The trust vote was necessitated after 15 MLAs of the alliance resigned. The coalition government had come to power in May last year and the next election is due in 2023.

Before leaving for Raj Bhavan to meet Vala, Yeddyurappa said since he was already the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, “there is no need for a legislature party meeting to nominate me as its chief”, according to the Hindustan Times.

This came a day after a group of senior leaders from the state met BJP President Amit Shah and Working President JP Nadda on Thursday to discuss the political situation in Karnataka.

Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan, to stake claim to form government. pic.twitter.com/uT1UmWFrsg — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

Karnataka ended up with a fractured mandate after Assembly elections in May 2018. The BJP was the largest party with 105 seats, but it was eight short of the majority mark of 113. The party still went ahead to stake claim, hoping to get Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs on board before a floor test. Yeddyurappa took oath as chief minister, only to resign two days later before the trust vote could take place.

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), which were able to cross the majority mark together, formed a post-poll alliance to form the government, with HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) as chief minister. The ruling coalition had a difficult run for 14 months. After losing the trust vote last week, the Congress accused the BJP of carrying out “one of the most heinous” instances of horse-trading in the country.

On Thursday, Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh disqualified three rebel MLAs – R Shankar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli – who withdrew support to the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government. He added that he would decide on the remaining 12 resignations “in a couple of days”.