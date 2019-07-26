China on Friday provided India satellite data on the country’s flood-hit regions to assist rescue and relief operations. The toll in floods in Bihar and Assam rose to 198 on Thursday, according to the state governments’ daily bulletins.

China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said the satellite data was provided after Indian Space Research Organisation’s request for international disaster relief support.

“Following ISRO’s request for international disaster relief support, China has provided India with satellite data on India’s flood-hit regions to assist its flood relief efforts,” Sun tweeted. “Hope all gets well soon.”

On July 17, India had sought international support in accordance with the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters, China’s state-run Global Times reported. The multilateral mechanism is aimed at sharing clear space-based data for countries affected by natural or man-made disasters.

“Whenever there is a natural disaster, NRSC and member agencies of other 32 countries, which are a part of Charter, can activate Charter and then Charter seeks information pertaining to disaster-hit area available with all the 33 member space agencies,” the Ministry of External Affairs said, according to ANI. “This is standard practice.”

The charter was activated on July 17 due to the floods in India. “Under charter so far, data has been received from eight countries,” the MEA added. “ISRO has also provided information to other space agencies in response to similar requests.”

In Assam, one person was killed on Thursday, pushing up the toll to 75. The release of excess water from Bhutan’s Kuricchu River has resulted in a rise in flood water level in the western districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and South Salmara.

In Bihar, no deaths were reported on Thursday and the toll remained at 123. However, flood water entered West Champaran, taking the total number of deluge-hit districts in the state to 13, PTI reported. The state has been receiving above normal rainfall for the past couple of days. It was hit by floods earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.