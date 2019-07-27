Incessant rainfall in Mumbai disrupted train services on Saturday with the Mahalaxmi Express, which runs between Kolhapur city of Maharashtra and Mumbai, getting stopped enroute. Central Railway authorities said that Railway Protection Force and Mumbai police personnel have reached the location where the train is held up.

A team of National Disaster Response will also reach the area between Badlapur and Wangani, where the train has stopped, to conduct rescue operations, Central Railway said, adding that biscuits and water have been distributed to the stranded passengers. “Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don’t get down from train,” railway authorities said. “Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF [Railway Protection Force] and City Police is in train to look after your well being Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities.”

A team of 40 NDRF personnel has been deployed for rescue operations. “We have also asked the local civic bodies to send in help,” Hindustan Times quoted Chief Public Relation Officer of Central Railway Sunil Udasi as saying.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted intermittent rain with “heavy to very heavy falls” in certain parts of the city and the suburban areas within the next 48 hours. “In a span of 24 hours, #SantaCruz recorded 219 mm of #rains until 8.30 am today [Saturday], more rains coming up,” private weather forecaster Skymet said in a tweet, adding that heavy rains would continue in areas such as Panvel.

Eleven flights have been cancelled and nine have been diverted at the Mumbai airport so far, with eight being asked to “go around”. The public relations officer of the airport has announced that the flight operations have been resumed, News18 reported

Waterlogging has been reported in Chembur, Vangani, and at Badlapur railway station, according to The Times of India. “We request commuters to not venture in waterlogged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea,” the Mumbai Police tweeted on Friday. “Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help. Take care.”

Flight operations have reportedly gone back to normal on Saturday morning after heavy rain forced diversion of 17 flights from the Mumbai airport on Friday evening, Hindustan Times reported. The weather department on Friday had issued an orange alert for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.