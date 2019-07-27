A Delhi court on Saturday sent businessman Sana Sathish Babu, arrested in connection with the Moin Qureshi case, to five days in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. The agency had asked for 14-day custody of Babu, PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that meat exporter Moin Qureshi received money from several people on the promise of getting help from influential public servants. The agency is investigating the purchase of shares worth Rs 50 lakh by Babu of a company linked to Qureshi.

Babu was initially called as a witness in the case, but has turned an accused after the purchase of shares came to light. The Enforcement Directorate said it arrested Babu from New Delhi on Friday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Babu was interrogated for a few hours and was then taken into custody as he was not cooperating, the agency said.

Qureshi is also being investigated for allegedly transferring funds through hawala channels to Dubai, London and Europe. The trial court had in 2017 granted the meat exporter bail in a hawala case. The Central Bureau of Investigation’s special investigation team had recommended Babu’s arrest in its own case against Qureshi and others.

Qureshi was also a central figure in the public spat between former CBI officials Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana. Verma used to head the agency and Asthana was his deputy. However, a row broke out between the two last year after they accused each other of corruption. The case registered by Verma was based on a complaint by Babu that he had to pay a bribe to get out of the case.