The big news: ‘Losers in war now use terror,’ says PM at Kargil Vijay Diwas, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: All passengers aboard the stranded Mahalaxmi Express were rescued, and a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander was killed in Shopian.
A look at the headlines right now:
- On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi says those who lost in war now use terror, pseudo-war to fulfil objectives: The prime minister said Pakistan had cheated on the matter of Kashmir in 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999, but failed each time.
- Mahalaxmi Express gets stranded near Mumbai due to heavy rain, all passengers rescued: Multiple teams were involved in the rescue operations, including those from the NDRF, the Army, the Navy and the local administration.
- Top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander killed in Shopian encounter, say police: The police said that his associate, Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mir Zeenat-ul-Islam, was also killed in the operation.
- CBI summons Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien in connection with funding of party’s mouthpiece: O’Brien pointed out that the timing of the summon coincided with the Trinamool Congress’ motion to oppose amendments in the RTI Act in Parliament.
- ‘An apology won’t do, I will seek strict punishment for Azam Khan,’ BJP MP Rama Devi tells NDTV: Devi said she would have forgiven Khan if he had apologised on the same day when he made sexist remarks about her.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew files anticipatory bail plea: On Friday, Ratul Puri allegedly gave Enforcement Directorate officials the slip after asking the investigating officer for a break to use the washroom.
- Centre deploys 100 additional companies of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir: Politicians Shah Faesal and Mehbooba Mufti reacted with alarm, saying the order had led to anxiety and fear in the state.
- GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%: The changes will come into effect from August 1.
- Karnataka’s JD(S) MLAs contemplate support to BJP, ask HD Kumaraswamy to decide: Two factions have reportedly formed within the JD(S), as one wanted to stay in the Opposition and the other expressed its desire to align with the BJP.
- US approves military sales of $125 million to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets: However, United States officials claimed that the freeze in security assistance to Pakistan that began in January last year was still in place.