Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jaipal Reddy died in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 77.

Reddy was admitted to a private hospital in the city’s Gachibowli area after being diagnosed with pneumonia, Hindustan Times reported. His condition turned critical on Saturday and he died at 1.29 am on Sunday.

Reddy joined politics as a student leader at Osmania University and was elected to the legislature on a Congress ticket in the 1970s, The Hindu reported. He quit the party in protest against the Emergency, and joined the Janata Party. He served as its general secretary between 1985 and 1988. Reddy returned to the Congress in the following decade.

He was the information and broadcasting minister in IK Gujral government. During the first term of the United Progressive Alliance, Reddy held portfolios such as urban development and culture. He retained the role in second tenure of the United Progressive Alliance government. Reddy later became the minister of petroleum and natural gas, and was subsequently shifted to the science and technology and earth sciences ministries.

Telangana Congress chief Uttar Kumar Reddy said Reddy’s death was a “huge personal loss” for him and the Congress. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Union minister Jaipal Reddy,” tweeted the party. “A senior Congress leader, he served as a Lok Sabha MP five times, An Rajya Sabha MP two times and as an MLA four times. We hope his family and friends find strength in their time of grief.”

Deeply saddened & pained by the sudden demise of one of Telangana’s greatest sons - Shri Jaipal Reddy garu. He was a 4 term MLA, 5 term Lok Sabha MP, 2 term Rajya Sabha MP & a former Union minister. It is a huge personal loss for me & for the @INCIndia family. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/dvozZgFhf8 — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) July 28, 2019