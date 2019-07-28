The big news: ‘National security will remain impregnable,’ says PM Modi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former Union minister Jaipal Reddy died at 77 in Hyderabad, and West Bengal governor criticised Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At Kargil Vijay Diwas event, PM Narendra Modi says those who lost in war now use terror, pseudo-war to fulfil objectives: The prime minister said Pakistan had cheated on the matter of Kashmir in 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999, but failed each time.
- Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy dies at 77 in Hyderabad: He held several important portfolios in the IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh governments.
- West Bengal governor says Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policy is adversely affecting social harmony: KN Tripathi said that the chief minister has the vision and ability to implement her decisions, but sometimes needs to be restrained.
- Seven suspected Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district: The operation took place in a forest near Tiriya village, close to the Odisha border, on Saturday afternoon.
- Top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander killed in Shopian encounter, say police: The police said that his associate, Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mir Zeenat-ul-Islam, was also killed in the operation.
- ‘An apology won’t do, I will seek strict punishment for Azam Khan,’ BJP MP Rama Devi tells NDTV: Devi said she would have forgiven Khan if he had apologised on the same day when he made sexist remarks about her.
- GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%: The changes will come into effect from August 1.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew files anticipatory bail plea in VVIP chopper scam case: On Friday, Ratul Puri allegedly gave Enforcement Directorate officials the slip after asking the investigating officer for a break to use the washroom.
- CBI summons Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien in connection with funding of party’s mouthpiece: O’Brien pointed out that the timing of the summon coincided with the Trinamool Congress’ motion to oppose amendments in the RTI Act in Parliament.
- US approves military sales of $125 million to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets: However, United States officials claimed that the freeze in security assistance to Pakistan that began in January last year was still in place.