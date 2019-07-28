A look at the headlines right now:

In Karnataka, 14 rebel MLAs disqualified by Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar:HD Kumaraswamy dismissed reports of JD(S) legislators backing the BJP. Those trying to spread hate in Kashmir will never succeed, PM Modi says in ‘Mann ki baat’ programme: In his 25-minute address, the prime minister praised the scientists at ISRO and said Chandrayaan-2 was ‘special in many ways’. BJP is misusing its powers to poach Opposition leaders, alleges NCP chief Sharad Pawar: The veteran politician said he was not worried as he had seen such defections in the 1980s too. Donald Trump calls African-American Congressman a ‘brutal bully’, alleges his district is ‘rodent infested’: The president said Elijah Cummings was criticising the conditions in migrant detention centres at the southwestern border instead of focussing on his district. Met department warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai today, issues red alert: The India Meteorological Department said rainfall intensity was likely to increase in the North Konkan region. Amarnath Yatra halted after Srinagar-Jammu highway is closed because of mudslides: Helicopter services from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps were suspended due to poor visibility. Rahul Gandhi alleges Centre diluted law to help corrupt people steal: The former Congress president said it was ‘strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared’. Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy dies at 77: He held several important portfolios in the IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh governments. Panel ignored advice of finance ministry and NITI Aayog on airport privatisation, says report: A recommendation that the same bidder not be awarded more than two projects was not followed, helping Adani Enterprises win the contracts for six airports. UP police officer massages Kanwar pilgrim’s feet, says he did it to send out a good message: Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said it was up to people to interpret his actions.