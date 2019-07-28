The big news: Rebel Karnataka MLAs to move SC against disqualification, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mehbooba Mufti warned Centre against revoking Article 35A, and ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manji defended Azam Khan’s sexist comment about BJP MP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Disqualified Karnataka MLAs will move Supreme Court on Monday, says rebel JD(S) leader: Earlier in the day, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 rebel legislators from the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress. Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy dismissed reports that JD(S) legislators will support the BJP.
- Mehbooba Mufti warns against revoking Article 35A, says it will be like setting a powder keg on fire: She asked workers of the Peoples Democratic Party to get ready for a big fight to protect Article 35A.
- Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan’s sexist remarks, asks ‘When a mother kisses son, is it sex?’ The former Bihar chief minister said that Khan’s statement was misinterpreted and that he should apologise but not resign.
- Unnao teen who accused BJP MLA of rape injured in car accident, mother and aunt dead: The girl and her lawyer are reportedly in a critical condition.
- Toll in Bihar and Assam floods increases to 208: So far, 127 people have died in Bihar and 81 in Assam.
- ‘Lack of clarity at top after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation is hurting Congress,’ says Shashi Tharoor: The MP from Thiruvananthapuram backed the call for a dynamic youth leader to take over from Gandhi.
- Protests against police continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators hit with tear gas, rubber bullets: The protestors responded to police with bricks, eggs and other objects as protests continued for the eighth straight weekend.
- Asaduddin Owaisi says it is a matter of concern that only Muslim MPs voted against NIA, UAPA bills: The MP from Hyderabad had also attacked the Congress in Parliament and said they were the real architects of both the bills.
- Hindu Jagran Manch threatens to force Aligarh district magistrate to chant Hanuman Chalisa on road: The threat came after CB Singh banned all religious programmes on roads.
- Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy dies at 64: Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy died at 77. He held several important portfolios in the IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh governments.