The big news: Yediyurappa confident of proving majority in trust vote today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Unnao rape complainant injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh, and Mehbooba Mufti warned against revoking Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says he is confident of proving majority in Monday’s trust vote: The disqualified MLAs are expected to move the Supreme Court on Monday.
- Unnao teen who accused BJP MLA of rape injured in car accident, two aunts dead: The girl and her lawyer are reportedly in a critical condition.
- Mehbooba Mufti warns against revoking Article 35A, says it will be like setting a powder keg on fire: Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid claimed the Centre was “trying to create fear psychosis” among the masses.
- Toll in Bihar and Assam floods increases to 208: So far, 127 people have died in Bihar and 81 in Assam.
- Trump’s offer to mediate in Kashmir is ‘more than expected’, says Pakistan foreign minister: Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India’s adamant attitude about Kashmir can cost it heavily as the situation in the state was deteriorating.
- Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan’s sexist remarks, asks ‘When a mother kisses son, is it sex?’ The former Bihar chief minister said that Khan’s statement was misinterpreted and that he should apologise but not resign.
- Nirmala Sitharaman denies reviewing overseas sovereign bonds, says The Economic Times: The finance minister’s clarification came after a report claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office had asked the ministry to reassess the idea.
- Protests against police continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators hit with tear gas, rubber bullets: The protestors responded to police with bricks, eggs and other objects as protests continued for the eighth straight weekend.
- Asaduddin Owaisi says it is a matter of concern that only Muslim MPs voted against NIA, UAPA bills: The MP from Hyderabad had also attacked the Congress in Parliament and said they were the real architects of both the bills.
- BJP dismisses Opposition’s claim that Parliament has been passing bills without scrutiny: The ruling party also said it was surprising that the Opposition had objected to Parliament utilising more time to enact legislation.