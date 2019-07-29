A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says he is confident of proving majority in Monday’s trust vote: The disqualified MLAs  are expected to move the Supreme Court on Monday.
  2. Unnao teen who accused BJP MLA of rape injured in car accident, two aunts dead: The girl and her lawyer are reportedly in a critical condition.
  3. Mehbooba Mufti warns against revoking Article 35A, says it will be like setting a powder keg on fire: Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid claimed the Centre was “trying to create fear psychosis” among the masses.
  4. Toll in Bihar and Assam floods increases to 208: So far, 127 people have died in Bihar and 81 in Assam.
  5. Trump’s offer to mediate in Kashmir is ‘more than expected’, says Pakistan foreign minister: Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India’s adamant attitude about Kashmir can cost it heavily as the situation in the state was deteriorating.
  6. Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan’s sexist remarks, asks ‘When a mother kisses son, is it sex?’ The former Bihar chief minister said that Khan’s statement was misinterpreted and that he should apologise but not resign.
  7. Nirmala Sitharaman denies reviewing overseas sovereign bonds, says The Economic Times: The finance minister’s clarification came after a report claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office had asked the ministry to reassess the idea.
  8. Protests against police continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators hit with tear gas, rubber bullets: The protestors responded to police with bricks, eggs and other objects as protests continued for the eighth straight weekend.
  9. Asaduddin Owaisi says it is a matter of concern that only Muslim MPs voted against NIA, UAPA bills: The MP from Hyderabad had also attacked the Congress in Parliament and said they were the real architects of both the bills.
  10. BJP dismisses Opposition’s claim that Parliament has been passing bills without scrutiny: The ruling party also said it was surprising that the Opposition had objected to Parliament utilising more time to enact legislation.