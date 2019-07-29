The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s petition against the confiscation of his properties on Friday, PTI reported. Mallya had moved the top court on Saturday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission by Mallya’s lawyer FS Nariman. The senior lawyer sought adjournment of hearing on the petition questioning the confiscation of properties. The bench said it will hear the plea on August 2.

In his petition, Mallya had said that only properties of Kingfisher Airlines should be seized, PTI reported.

On July 11, the Bombay High Court had rejected the businessman’s petition to stay the proceedings before a special court on confiscation of the properties. The special court had declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender in January.

Mallya owes a consortium of 17 Indian banks more than Rs 9,000 crore. The businessman fled India and moved to London in March 2016. India submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom in February 2017 after he made his self-imposed exile clear. The United Kingdom High Court allowed him to challenge his extradition order in June.