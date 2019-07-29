Several political leaders on Monday alleged a conspiracy behind the road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape last year. The woman was critically injured on Sunday when her car was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh. The teen and her lawyer are in a serious condition, while two of her aunts died. The woman’s family alleged that Sengar and his associates planned the accident.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the accident was shocking. “Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?” she asked on Twitter. “Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses? Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions?”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned if there was a “conspiracy of murder” behind the accident. “Unnao and UP wanted justice for the heinous rape,” Surjewala said. “But instead of justice, did we get a conspiracy of murder? Father dies in police custody, now she loses her family and is fighting for her life.”

Citing a line from an Urdu poem, Surjewala added: “Adityanath ji, my murderer is my judge, will he rule in my favour?”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati alleged a conspiracy behind the accident. “Her two aunts have died and she along with her advocate are grievously injured,” Mayawati said on Twitter. “Supreme Court must take cognisance of the issues and ensure strict action against the accused.”

Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. “I will also raise the issue in the Lok Sabha,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying. “Our party’s Rajya Sabha members will also raise it in the Upper House”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also alleged a conspiracy. “Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy [and] a mockery of rule of law,” he said on Twitter. “How can any civilised society allow such state-sponsored barbarism?”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “Beti Bachao! This slogan is a grim warning in this context, which involves a BJP lawmaker and party’s state govt [government]. This is the reality of BJP’s policies towards women.” Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is an initiative launched by the Centre to address the declining child sex ration and women empowerment.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and “ensure there is no travesty of justice”. “History will not judge us kindly if justice is not done to the Unnao victim and her family,” she said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly on Monday after Opposition parties caused an uproar over the accident, PTI reported. Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that an attempt was made to kill the woman.

As members of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party protested, chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said he has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the matter, but the members did not yield.

