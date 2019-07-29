A 10-day-old baby died on Sunday night hours after he was injured in cross-border firing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Greater Kashmir reported. The baby, who had not yet been named, had suffered injuries along with his mother.

The Pakistan Army had allegedly started firing in Poonch sector along the Line of Control on Sunday around 7.30 pm when the incident occurred. Three people, including the mother Fatima Jan and her child, were injured and were taken to the Poonch hospital.

“The baby was undergoing treatment but unfortunately he succumbed,” The Hindu quoted Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav as saying.

Fatima Jan and 40-year-old Mohammad Arif were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, according to PTI. Their condition is stable.

Pakistani soldiers had fired mortars and small arms, targeting forward posts and village areas of Shahpur, Saujiyan and Mendhar sectors. In the firing that went on from 5 pm to 10 pm, several houses were damaged, the news agency quoted an unidentified official as saying.

The Indian Army had also retaliated after the ceasefire violations but casualties on the Pakistan side is not known, the official said.