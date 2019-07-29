The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday from Jammu and Pahalgam base camps but remained suspended from Baltal route, PTI reported. It was suspended on Sunday after the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed because of mudslides in the Ramban and Banihal route in Jammu division.

A new batch of 2,675 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camps earlier in the day. “Of these, 1,131 yatris are going to Baltal base camp, while 1,544 are going to Pahalgam,” IANS reported, quoting police.

However, the yatra remained suspended along the shorter Baltal route for the third day as intermittent rains rendered the path unsafe for the pilgrims.

The pilgrims left the base camp under tight security arrangements in a convoy of 113 vehicles. The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was cleared for traffic beforehand.

The highway was closed for traffic on Sunday after heavy rains triggered a landslide and affected stretches of the highway.

Twenty-six pilgrims have died so far during the yatra. Two volunteers and two security men have also lost their lives, according to IANS.

Over three lakh pilgrims have reportedly participated in the pilgrimage till Monday. The 46-day-long yatra will conclude on August 15.