A look at the headlines right now:

MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 others booked for murder after Unnao rape complainant’s car crash: They have also been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy that led to the incident. Meanwhile, the Congress demanded that the Supreme Court take note of the incident and intervene in the rape investigation. Two disqualified Karnataka Congress MLAs move Supreme Court against Speaker’s decision: Ramesh Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli called the decision ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says ‘Priyanka will be perfect choice’ for next Congress president: He also claimed that Gandhi would get full-fledged support if she was chosen to take up the role. Azam Khan apologises for sexist remark about BJP’s Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: Speaker Om Birla accepted the apology while warning the Samajwadi Party MP against making such statements in the future. Lok Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill, Rajya Sabha clears law curbing Ponzi schemes: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lower House that the National Medical Commission Bill would be one of the biggest reforms in the country’s history. With almost 3,000 tigers, Modi claims India has achieved target of doubling population 4 years early: The prime minister said India is now one of the largest and most secure habitat for tigers in the world.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar resigns soon after: Yediyurappa won the confidence motion through a voice vote in a special session of the Assembly. Bigg Boss Tamil contestant jokes about molesting women on buses, Chinmayi Sripaada calls him out: Actor Saravanan said he used to take buses in college so that he could grope women passengers.

Pakistan summons India’s deputy high commissioner over ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’: Islamabad said the alleged ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and may also lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s party displays election banners featuring him with Narendra Modi: Posters of Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have also been put up at Likud’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.