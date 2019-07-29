The big news: BJP MLA booked for murder after rape complainant’s car crash, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two Congress MLAs moved the SC against their disqualification, and Amarinder Singh backed Priyanka Gandhi for the Congress president’s post.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 others booked for murder after Unnao rape complainant’s car crash: They have also been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy that led to the incident. Meanwhile, the Congress demanded that the Supreme Court take note of the incident and intervene in the rape investigation.
- Two disqualified Karnataka Congress MLAs move Supreme Court against Speaker’s decision: Ramesh Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli called the decision ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’.
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says ‘Priyanka will be perfect choice’ for next Congress president: He also claimed that Gandhi would get full-fledged support if she was chosen to take up the role.
- Azam Khan apologises for sexist remark about BJP’s Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: Speaker Om Birla accepted the apology while warning the Samajwadi Party MP against making such statements in the future.
- Lok Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill, Rajya Sabha clears law curbing Ponzi schemes: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lower House that the National Medical Commission Bill would be one of the biggest reforms in the country’s history.
- With almost 3,000 tigers, Modi claims India has achieved target of doubling population 4 years early: The prime minister said India is now one of the largest and most secure habitat for tigers in the world.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar resigns soon after: Yediyurappa won the confidence motion through a voice vote in a special session of the Assembly.
- Bigg Boss Tamil contestant jokes about molesting women on buses, Chinmayi Sripaada calls him out: Actor Saravanan said he used to take buses in college so that he could grope women passengers.
- Pakistan summons India’s deputy high commissioner over ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’: Islamabad said the alleged ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and may also lead to a strategic miscalculation.
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s party displays election banners featuring him with Narendra Modi: Posters of Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have also been put up at Likud’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.