At least 15 people were killed when a small Pakistan Army plane crashed into a residential area in Rawalpindi city early on Tuesday, AFP reported. Some other news reports claimed 17 people were killed.

“A small plane crashed into a residential area,” rescue spokesperson Farooq Butt said. “So far we have retrieved 15 dead bodies, including 10 civilians and five crew members.” Butt told AP that 15 people were wounded.

“We have shifted all the bodies and injured persons to hospitals,” he said. “Most of the victims received burn injuries and children are among the dead.”

Abdul Rehman, a doctor, said that at least three houses were badly damaged and the pilots’ bodies have been retrieved. The wreckage of the aircraft was visible alongside two small buildings. Rescue workers and military personnel have cordoned off the site.

The military said the aircraft was on a routine training flight when it crashed, AP reported. However, it did not provide any cause for the accident.