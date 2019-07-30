The big news: CBI to investigate car crash involving Unnao rape complainant, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two disqualified Karnataka Congress MLAs moved the Supreme Court, and 15 people were killed when a Pakistan Army plane crashed in Rawalpindi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttar Pradesh recommends CBI inquiry into car crash involving complainant in Unnao rape case: The police on Monday booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others on murder charges in connection with the car crash.
- Two disqualified Karnataka Congress MLAs move Supreme Court against Speaker’s decision: Ramesh Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli called the decision ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’.
- At least 15 dead as Pakistan Army plane crashes into residential area in Rawalpindi: A rescue spokesperson said 15 people have been injured.
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says Priyanka Gandhi will be the ‘perfect choice’ for next Congress president: He also claimed that Gandhi would get full-fledged support if she was chosen to take up the role.
- 20 killed, 50 injured in suicide attack on vice presidential candidate’s office in Kabul: The attack, in which Amrullah Saleh received minor injuries, occurred on Sunday as the first day of campaigning for the September elections began.
- Licences of two SpiceJet pilots who overshot Mumbai runway suspended for a year, say reports: The DGCA said that preliminary investigation revealed that the final approach of the plane was ‘unstabilised’ and the aircraft touched down with high speed.
- Delhi HC sets aside order to frame charges against Anbumani Ramadoss in corruption case: The former Union health minister had allegedly granted illegal favours to two medical colleges while he was in his post.
- 14 personalities condemn open letter to PM on mob lynching, say it was ‘biased, intentionally lacking in facts’: The personalities include Padma Shri historian Vishnu Pandya, senior journalist Tarun Dattani, academic Shirish Kashikar and danseuse Smita Shastri.
- J&K Police seek details of mosques in Srinagar, senior officer calls it periodic exercise: The order added to the speculation in the Valley that the Centre might attempt to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution.
- Pakistan summons India’s deputy high commissioner over ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’: Islamabad said the alleged ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and may also lead to a strategic miscalculation.