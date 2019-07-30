A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Uttar Pradesh recommends CBI inquiry into car crash involving complainant in Unnao rape case: The police on Monday booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others on murder charges in connection with the car crash.   
  2. Two disqualified Karnataka Congress MLAs move Supreme Court against Speaker’s decision: Ramesh Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli called the decision ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’. 
  3. At least 15 dead as Pakistan Army plane crashes into residential area in Rawalpindi: A rescue spokesperson said 15 people have been injured.  
  4. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says Priyanka Gandhi will be the ‘perfect choice’ for next Congress president: He also claimed that Gandhi would get full-fledged support if she was chosen to take up the role. 
  5. 20 killed, 50 injured in suicide attack on vice presidential candidate’s office in Kabul: The attack, in which Amrullah Saleh received minor injuries, occurred on Sunday as the first day of campaigning for the September elections began.   
  6. Licences of two SpiceJet pilots who overshot Mumbai runway suspended for a year, say reports: The DGCA said that preliminary investigation revealed that the final approach of the plane was ‘unstabilised’ and the aircraft touched down with high speed.   
  7. Delhi HC sets aside order to frame charges against Anbumani Ramadoss in corruption case: The former Union health minister had allegedly granted illegal favours to two medical colleges while he was in his post.   
  8. 14 personalities condemn open letter to PM on mob lynching, say it was ‘biased, intentionally lacking in facts’: The personalities include Padma Shri historian Vishnu Pandya, senior journalist Tarun Dattani, academic Shirish Kashikar and danseuse Smita Shastri.   
  9. J&K Police seek details of mosques in Srinagar, senior officer calls it periodic exercise: The order added to the speculation in the Valley that the Centre might attempt to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution.   
  10. Pakistan summons India’s deputy high commissioner over ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’: Islamabad said the alleged ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and may also lead to a strategic miscalculation. 