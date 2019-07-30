The Congress on Monday asked Discovery Channel to specify when it shot the episode of Man Vs Wild that features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.

On Monday, Discovery Channel released a promotional video of an upcoming episode of the popular show Man Vs Wild that will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was posted on Twitter by the channel as well as the host of the show Bear Grylls. In a press release, the channel said the episode shot in the Jim Corbett National Park “will be a frank and freewheeling journey, [and] throws light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change”. The episode will premiere on Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9 pm.

The Congress had alleged in February that Modi had continued to shoot in Corbett National Park on February 14, hours after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel had been killed by a suicide bomber in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that the prime minister had addressed a public meeting at 5.15 pm on February 14, but did not condemn the incident or warn Pakistan. Tewari claimed there was an inescapable conclusion that Modi was unaware even two hours after the incident that a terror attack had taken place.

“If the Prime Minister was aware, then it reflected gross insensitivity by not condemning the incident on the first occasion that he got,” Tewari said. “The first occasion was the public meeting that he was holding and now with this particular film ready to be telecast on August 12, I think it is incumbent upon the Discovery Channel to really put it out in the public space that on that particular day, for how many hours and from what time to what time, did the shooting of this particular film took place.”

Bear Grylls, the host of the show Man Vs Wild, posted a teaser of the episode saying people will get to watch an “unknown side” of the prime minister “as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation [and] environmental change”.

Modi thanked Grylls for visiting India. “India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers,” Modi said on Twitter. “Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation.”

