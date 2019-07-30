The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday defended the decision to deploy an additional 10,000 troops in the state.

K Vijay Kumar, the governor’s advisor on security affairs, said the deployment of troops was a “deliberate and calculated response to the need of security grid”, Greater Kashmir reported.

“There was an addition or reduction in the security grid owing to our focus on Amarnath Yatra,” Kumar said. “Therefore, the need arose for little more forces. It is a part of the plan which is in the pipeline.”

Kumar said there was “rumour mongering” on social media in response to the orders issued by the government and added that it won’t be proper for him to counter these rumours. Questioning the source of these rumours, he dismissed reports that troop movement in Kashmir was connected to any future announcements.

Reports on Monday had said the Jammu and Kashmir Police ordered five zonal superintendents of police in Srinagar to submit details of mosques in areas under their jurisdiction amid speculation that the Centre might attempt to do away with Article 35A of Constitution. The article grants special rights and privileges pertaining to jobs and property ownership, among other things, to the state’s permanent residents.

The speculation that the Centre might announce a major decision on the special status of the state started after the Centre last week decided to send an additional 100 companies of central armed paramilitary forces to the Kashmir Valley.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah requested an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the situation in the state, PTI reported. An unidentified party leader said Abdullah has been trying to convene a meeting of Opposition parties at the national level for a consensus on the situation in the Valley.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she had requested Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting in view of the panic allegedly spreading in the Valley. Abdullah’s son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his party was focusing on understanding the Centre’s position before convening such a meeting.