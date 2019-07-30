Shares of coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day tanked by 20% in Tuesday’s trade on the BSE following reports that its owner VG Siddhartha went missing from Mangaluru on Monday. At 11.30 am, the stock was trading at a 52-week low of Rs 154.05 per share, a decline of nearly 20% from Monday’s closing price. The stock had also lost 20% on the National Stock Exchange and was trading at 153.40 per share.

Coffee Day Enterprises, which owns CCD, also informed the BSE and National Stock Exchange that its owner was missing, The Economic Times reported. “This is to inform you that VG Siddhartha, Chairman and Managing Director of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has not been reachable since yesterday evening,” Coffee Day Enterprises wrote. “We are taking the help of concerned authorities. Company is professionally managed and led by a competent leadership team, which will ensure continuity of business.”

Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. Siddhartha’s driver told the police that they had left Bengaluru to go to Mangaluru on Monday night, according to Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

An unidentified police official said Siddhartha had informed his family that he was going to Sakleshpur in Hassan district while leaving Bengaluru. Once he left home, he reportedly told his driver to head towards Mangaluru.

Teams have been searching the Netravati River for Siddhartha. More than 200 policemen and divers on 25 boats are looking for him. Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner of Police Senthil Sasikant Senthil said sniffer dogs were also assisting in the search operation.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar visited SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru following reports of Siddhartha going missing. Krishna resigned as a member of the Congress in January 2017, and joined the BJP in March that year.

In September 2017, Income Tax Department had conducted raids at the offices and homes of Siddhartha. Officials were looking for evidence to prove allegations of tax evasion against him. Documents showing Rs 650 crore of concealed income were reportedly seized during the search operations.