Senior Congress leader Sanjay Sinh on Tuesday resigned from the party and gave up his Rajya Sabha membership, Hindustan Times reported. He will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

“Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future,” Sinh was quoted as saying. “Today, country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I am with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha.” He said the Congress never allowed dialogue, reported News18. The Congress and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu have accepted his resignation.

Sinh lost this year’s Lok Sabha elections from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh to the BJP’s Maneka Gandhi. he had quit the Congress and joined the Janata Dal in 1988. He switched to the BJP in 1998, and won from Congress bastion of Amethi. However, he was later defeated by Sonia Gandhi. Sinh returned to the Congress in 2003, and won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Sultanpur.

Sinh was a member of the Upper House from Assam, and his term was set to end in April 2020. He is seventh Upper House MP to switch to the BJP in the last one-and-a-half months. Earlier, four MPs from Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, one each of the Indian National Lok Dal and the Samajwadi Party had joined the saffron party.