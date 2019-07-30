Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said there was a need to develop a “concrete action plan” to control crimes in Delhi. Tagging a report on crimes in the national Capital, the chief minister said “living in denial” would make the situation worse.

“Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing,” Kejriwal tweeted in the morning. “We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG [lieutenant governor]. In Delhi, law and order and the police come under the jurisdiction of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and not the Delhi government.”

Three Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 16 to discuss measures to control the increasing crime rates in the city, according to Hindustan Times. The legislators – Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta – requested Shah to conduct a meeting with Kejriwal and Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on the matter.

The meeting was held after Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta’s wife was robbed in Delhi’s Mandi House area. “If this is the level of security for the VIPs who run Delhi Police, then what should the people of Delhi feel about their security?” Sanjay Singh had asked.