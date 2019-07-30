Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed that a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group was killed in an encounter with security forces in Katoo Bijbehara area of Anantnag district. The militant, identified as Fayaz Panzoo, was killed along with his suspected associate. The police, who have not yet ascertained the second man’s identity, said Panzoo’s death was a “big achievement”.

“Another top commander of Jaish Fayaz Panzoo killed along with his associate,” the police tweeted. “He was involved in attack on Central Reserve Police Force at Anantnag town on June 12, 2019, in which five CRPF personnel were killed and Station House Officer Arshad Khan was seriously injured who later succumbed to injuries.”

The security forces started a cordon-and-search operation after receiving credible input about the militants’ presence in the area, Greater Kashmir reported. The militants allegedly fired first on the security personnel, who retaliated. “Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the encounter,” said an unidentified police official.

This encounter came days after Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Munna Lahori was killed in an overnight gunfight with security personnel in Shopian district.