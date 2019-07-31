A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body found in Mangaluru, say reports: The body was found on the banks of the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.
  2. Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill after JD(U) and AIADMK walk out of House: Civil society members say triple talaq bill is a ‘complete charade’ and against minorities.
  3. Congress expels 14 rebel Karnataka MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’: All of them had abstained from voting in the trust vote last week.
  4. 25 people declared foreigners in Assam have died in detention centres till date, says minister: Seven such deaths have occurred this year, according to state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.
  5. Supreme Court asks why should court decide on MLAs’ disqualification when Speaker has the power: The court was hearing a plea filed by DMK leader R Sakkarapani challenging a Madras High Court verdict.
  6. Rajiv Kumar appointed new finance secretary: He will succeed bureaucrat Subhash Chandra Garg, who was transferred to the power ministry on July 24.
  7. India opener Prithvi Shaw and two other cricketers suspended by BCCI for doping violation: Shaw’s back-dated suspension will run till 15th November 2019, the BCCI said in a release.
  8. Centre orders CBI inquiry into car crash involving Unnao rape case complainant: The complainant’s uncle was given one-day parole to attend his wife’s cremation.
  9. OPDs will be closed on Wednesday as medical body to protest against National Medical Commission Bill: Outpatient departments at government hospitals across the country will remain shut and non-essential services will also be withdrawn for 24 hours.
  10. Truecaller apologises for ‘bug’ that signed up Indian users for its payments service without consent: The Swedish company said it would issue an update to the caller identification application to fix the problem.