The big news: Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha’s body found, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Rajya Sabha passed the triple talaq bill as allies walked out of the House, and the Congress expelled 14 rebel MLAs in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body found in Mangaluru, say reports: The body was found on the banks of the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.
- Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill after JD(U) and AIADMK walk out of House: Civil society members say triple talaq bill is a ‘complete charade’ and against minorities.
- Congress expels 14 rebel Karnataka MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’: All of them had abstained from voting in the trust vote last week.
- 25 people declared foreigners in Assam have died in detention centres till date, says minister: Seven such deaths have occurred this year, according to state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.
- Supreme Court asks why should court decide on MLAs’ disqualification when Speaker has the power: The court was hearing a plea filed by DMK leader R Sakkarapani challenging a Madras High Court verdict.
- Rajiv Kumar appointed new finance secretary: He will succeed bureaucrat Subhash Chandra Garg, who was transferred to the power ministry on July 24.
- India opener Prithvi Shaw and two other cricketers suspended by BCCI for doping violation: Shaw’s back-dated suspension will run till 15th November 2019, the BCCI said in a release.
- Centre orders CBI inquiry into car crash involving Unnao rape case complainant: The complainant’s uncle was given one-day parole to attend his wife’s cremation.
- OPDs will be closed on Wednesday as medical body to protest against National Medical Commission Bill: Outpatient departments at government hospitals across the country will remain shut and non-essential services will also be withdrawn for 24 hours.
- Truecaller apologises for ‘bug’ that signed up Indian users for its payments service without consent: The Swedish company said it would issue an update to the caller identification application to fix the problem.