Jammu and Kashmir’s chief electoral officer on Wednesday convened a meeting with district polls officials to review the Assembly elections process in the state, PTI reported. Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar will hold a video conference meeting with district election officers and other staff on August 2, PTI reported, quoting an official order.

The meeting will review the voters verification programme, new registrations, changes in voter details and corrections in the voter ID cards, leading to overall revision of the electoral rolls of the state, an unidentified official told the news agency.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing for Jammu and Kashmir polls and has appointed its Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna as its leader in charge of the state’s Assembly elections.

#Congratulations

BJP National Vice-President and J&K Prabhari Sh. @ImAvinashKhanna on being appointed as Prabhari for J&K Legislative Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/yu9nK1olF6 — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) July 31, 2019

The appointment came a day after BJP Working President JP Nadda chaired a meeting of key state unit leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Elaborate discussions were held about the preparations for Assembly elections,” BL Santhosh, BJPs new national general secretary (organisation) tweeted on Tuesday.

“We have already said that we wanted the polls as soon as possible,” BJP state unit chief Ravindra Raina told The Hindu after the meeting. “The Election Commission had decided that the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls could not be held together and security forces were also required for the Amarnath Yatra. We will be ready to face polls anytime the Commission decides.”

The Election Commission in Delhi has said it will decide the dates of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls after the Amarnath Yatra ends on August 15, according to PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under President’s Rule since June 2018 when the state government collapsed.