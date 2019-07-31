A look at the headlines right now:

  1. CBI books MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 10 others in car crash involving Unnao rape complainant: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Supreme Court authorities why he was not shown a letter sent to him by the complainant, while the Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest.
  2. Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body recovered in Mangaluru: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya claimed government agencies can ‘drive anyone to despair’.
  3. OPDs remain closed in state-run hospitals in West Bengal and Telangana in protest against NMC Bill: Doctors at these hospitals have withdrawn non-essential services for a day in response to the Indian Medical Association’s call.  
  4. In AgustaWestland case, ED makes a U-turn, tells court that key witness presumed dead is alive: The agency’s lawyer said ‘a little birdie’ had told investigators that chartered accountant KK Khosla would be available for questioning in a day or two.  
  5. Azam Khan’s son detained for allegedly obstructing UP Police during raid at university in Rampur: The police claimed that at least 50 boxes containing 2,500 rare and valuable books with stamps were recovered from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.  
  6. Janata Dal (Secular) expels three rebel Karnataka MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’, say reports: The three legislators who have been disqualified with immediate effect are AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda.  
  7. Farooq Abdullah questioned by ED in connection with J&K Cricket Association scam: The National Conference president appeared before investigators at the directorate’s office in Chandigarh.
  8. Amarnath Yatra suspended till August 4, says shrine board spokesperson: The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.
  9. Zomato says ‘food has no religion’ after customer wants food delivered by a Hindu: The Jabalpur user, who was assigned a Muslim delivery executive, said he did not need the food from a person of that religion in the ‘holy month’ of Shravan.  
  10. India had third-highest number of deaths of people defending their land in 2018, says Report: Twenty-three such deaths took place in India last year – 13 of them in Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protests.  