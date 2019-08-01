The big news: Unnao rape complainant’s letter to CJI to come up in SC today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The country received above-normal monsoon rains in July, and Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza is believed to have been killed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to take up Unnao rape complainant’s letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi: The chief justice had on Wednesday asked court authorities why he was not shown the letter. Meanwhile, the CBI booked MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others in connection with the car crash that injured the woman.
- July gets above-normal rainfall, season’s deficit reduces to 9%: Officials from the India Meteorological Department said they expected this deficit to reduce further as good rainfall is likely over the next two weeks.
- Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza is believed to have been killed, says US media: He is said to have been killed in either 2017 or 2018, during the first two years of the Donald Trump administration.
- Rajya Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019: In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition walked out in protest against the car crash involving the Unnao rape complainant.
- Kerala to impose flood cess for two years from Thursday: The proceeds from the cess will be used to fund rebuilding projects after the state witnessed one of the worst-ever deluge last year.
- OPDs remain closed in state-run hospitals in West Bengal and Telangana in protest against NMC Bill: Doctors at these hospitals have withdrawn non-essential services for a day in response to the Indian Medical Association’s call.
- India’s core industries grew 0.2% in June, slowest in over four years, shows government data: The Congress said the situation required emergency action.
- In AgustaWestland case, ED makes a U-turn, tells court that key witness presumed dead is alive: The agency’s lawyer said ‘a little birdie’ had told investigators that chartered accountant KK Khosla would be available for questioning in a day or two.
- Janata Dal (Secular) expels three rebel Karnataka MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’, say reports: The three legislators who have been disqualified with immediate effect are AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda.
- Zomato says ‘food has no religion’ after customer wants food delivered by a Hindu: The Jabalpur user, who was assigned a Muslim delivery executive, said he did not need the food from a person of that religion in the ‘holy month’ of Shravan.