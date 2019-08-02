Three people got minor injuries in a series of small explosions in Bangkok on Friday morning, Reuters reported. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is presently in the Thai capital, which is hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The explosions took place just before a keynote speech by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who joined the meeting, AFP reported.

Two explosions were first heard around 9 am (7.30 am Indian time) at two sites near central Bangkok, while a third took place soon after at a government complex in the northern part of the city. None of the blasts were close to the venue of the ASEAN meeting. On Thursday, police had found two fake bombs near the venue, for which two men were arrested.

Two street cleaners were hurt in one of the blasts, which seemed to be a homemade bomb, police said. A security guard was also injured.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered an investigation, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying. “The situation is being closely monitored and security measures have been tightened,” the spokesperson said. “The public is urged not to panic.”