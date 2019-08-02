Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday offered security to the Unnao rape complainant and her family, and told them they could shift to the Congress-ruled state. He said the state government would also provide better treatment and fund the 19-year-old woman’s education.

On July 28, a truck crashed into the car the complainant, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling in. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. The woman’s aunts died while she and her lawyer were grievously injured. They are on ventilator support at a hospital in Lucknow at the moment. State legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping the teenager, is suspected of plotting the collision. Sengar is in Sitapur district jail at present in connection with the rape case.

“You will face no difficulties here,” Nath tweeted. “The government will bear all the travel expenses once the case is transferred to Delhi. We will take care of her like Madhya Pradesh’s daughter.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had transferred five cases related to the rape complainant to a court in Delhi, and asked it to complete proceedings within 45 days. The court also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its inquiry into the car crash within a fortnight. However, the top court halted its earlier order to transfer the car crash case to Delhi on Friday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the case cannot be transferred since the investigation was pending. He urged the court to keep its instruction in abeyance till the conclusion of the inquiry.

Mehta also told the court that the complainant’s family wants her to remain in Lucknow till her condition stabilises. On Thursday, the court had asked the counsel representing the complainant to take her family’s opinion on shifting her to a hospital in Delhi.