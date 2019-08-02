A look at the headlines right now:

Amarnath pilgrims and tourists advised to cut short stay in Jammu and Kashmir amid threats of terrorism: The state’s political leaders asked if lives of Kashmiri residents do not matter. Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on a daily basis from August 6: A five-judge Constitution bench took the decision after a mediation panel it had set up in March failed to resolve the dispute. Supreme Court asks for Unnao complainant’s uncle to be shifted to Tihar jail for safety: Kamal Nath offered security to the complainant, asked her family to move to Madhya Pradesh US pulls out of Cold War-era nuclear treaty, Mike Pompeo blames Russia for violating pact: The US secretary of state alleged Moscow had failed to comply with the agreement’s terms, and held it ‘solely responsible’ for the end of the pact. Rajya Sabha clears UAPA amendments that allow individuals to be designated terrorists: Home Minister Amit Shah said fighting terror was the Act’s only purpose, while the Opposition called the amendment ‘draconian’. Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra disqualified under anti-defection law: He had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections. Top police officers investigating VG Siddhartha’s death transferred in major reshuffle: Mangaluru’s Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil, and its DCP Law and Order, Hanumantharaya, have been transferred. Court reserves order for August 6 on Ratul Puri’s anticipatory bail plea: However, a man who claimed to be a witness appeared before the court and said the ED had recorded his statement forcefully. He urged the court to intervene. ‘Chant Jai Shri Ram with fervour,’ says suspended Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suspended him in 2017 for criticising the government on law-and-order matters in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi. NIA seeks in-camera trial of 2008 Malegaon blasts case in which Pragya Thakur is among the accused: If the court accepts the plea, nobody except the accused will be allowed to attend the hearing and it also cannot be reported on a day-to-day basis.