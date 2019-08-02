The big news: Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave J&K amid terror threat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will hear the Ayodhya case daily from August 6, and the top court will give an order on airlifting Unnao complainant to Delhi on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amarnath pilgrims and tourists advised to cut short stay in Jammu and Kashmir amid threats of terrorism: The state’s political leaders asked if lives of Kashmiri residents do not matter.
- Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on a daily basis from August 6: A five-judge Constitution bench took the decision after a mediation panel it had set up in March failed to resolve the dispute.
- Supreme Court asks for Unnao complainant’s uncle to be shifted to Tihar jail for safety: Kamal Nath offered security to the complainant, asked her family to move to Madhya Pradesh
- US pulls out of Cold War-era nuclear treaty, Mike Pompeo blames Russia for violating pact: The US secretary of state alleged Moscow had failed to comply with the agreement’s terms, and held it ‘solely responsible’ for the end of the pact.
- Rajya Sabha clears UAPA amendments that allow individuals to be designated terrorists: Home Minister Amit Shah said fighting terror was the Act’s only purpose, while the Opposition called the amendment ‘draconian’.
- Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra disqualified under anti-defection law: He had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections.
- Top police officers investigating VG Siddhartha’s death transferred in major reshuffle: Mangaluru’s Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil, and its DCP Law and Order, Hanumantharaya, have been transferred.
- Court reserves order for August 6 on Ratul Puri’s anticipatory bail plea: However, a man who claimed to be a witness appeared before the court and said the ED had recorded his statement forcefully. He urged the court to intervene.
- ‘Chant Jai Shri Ram with fervour,’ says suspended Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suspended him in 2017 for criticising the government on law-and-order matters in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.
- NIA seeks in-camera trial of 2008 Malegaon blasts case in which Pragya Thakur is among the accused: If the court accepts the plea, nobody except the accused will be allowed to attend the hearing and it also cannot be reported on a day-to-day basis.