The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday said that it had formed a 20-member additional special team to look into the car crash involving the Unnao rape complainant, PTI reported. The investigating agency spokesperson said that six top experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory had already reached the crime scene in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh.

The 20-member team will assist a five-member team in Lucknow, which is already investigating the case, the spokesperson added. The forensic team has reportedly started recreating the crime scene with the same car that the complainant was traveling in.

On Sunday, the woman’s car had collided with a truck and she has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Lucknow. Her lawyer was also injured, while two of her aunts were killed. The family has claimed that the car crash was planned by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and his aides.

The family of the complainant told the court on Friday that they wanted the woman to remain in the Lucknow hospital until she is in a stable condition. Following this, the Supreme Court said that it would give an order on it on Monday.

The top court on Thursday transferred five cases related to the Unnao rape complainant to a court in Delhi, which will have to hear cases on a daily basis and complete proceedings within 45 days. The court had also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its inquiry into the car crash within a fortnight. However, the top court halted its earlier order to transfer the car crash case to Delhi on Friday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the case cannot be transferred since the investigation was pending.