The big news: Omar Abdullah wants Centre’s response on situation in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Machail yatra in Kashmir was suspended because of security concerns, and the former Maldives vice president was deported from India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Omar Abdullah says governor’s word on prevailing situation is not final, asks Centre to clarify: NIT Srinagar students started to leave Kashmir Valley, even as the governor urged political parties to maintain calm.
- Machail yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district suspended because of security concerns: Devotees on their way to the shrine were told to get back while the rest were stopped at Udhampur, which is the starting point of the 320-km journey.
- Former Maldives vice president deported a day after seeking political asylum in India, say reports: Ahmed Adeeb was detained off Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday. His lawyer urged the Indian government to grant him asylum in accordance with international law.
- Emergency services resume at major state-run hospitals in Delhi, OPDs remain closed: The doctors threatened to ratchet up their protests if the Lok Sabha fails to address their concerns when the NMC Bill comes back to the House for ratification.
- Series of reforms has slowed down GDP growth, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant: HDFC Chairperson Deepak Parekh said there had been a distinct slowdown in the economy but added that he was hopeful the situation would improve.
- CCTV footage shows truck’s number plate was clean hours before it hit Unnao rape case complainant’s car: Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said the driver must have put grease on the number plate before the collision.
- Mumbai Police advise commuters to travel only if necessary amid heavy rains, relief teams on standby: India Meteorological Department senior officer KS Hosalikar said a high tide was expected to hit the city in the afternoon.
- Indian-origin chief of staff of US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves her office: Several right-wing media outlets had criticised Saikat Chakrabarti last month for wearing a T-shirt with the face of alleged ‘Nazi admirer’ Subhas Chandra Bose.
- Triple talaq bill challenged in Supreme Court for being ‘unconstitutional’: The petition said that the Act had introduced penal legislation, which is directed towards a section of the population based on their religious identity.
- Delhi HC concludes cross-examination of witnesses in Priya Ramani case, next hearing on August 23: Journalist Joyeeta Basu and MJ Akbar’s personal assistant Manzar Ali appeared before the court.