Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarians to always stay connected with the party workers who helped them win, PTI reported. The prime minister also stressed that the party was growing because of its legacy and not because of a single family, in apparent reference to the Congress, which has often been described as a “dynastic party”.

“Modi described BJP as a family and categorically told party MPs that it is growing because of its ideology and thoughts and not because of the legacy of a family,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told PTI. “[Modi added that] The team BJP is an organic entity not an assembled entity.”

Modi addressed more than 380 BJP MPs during a training programme on Saturday. He reportedly told the MPs to not forget party workers once they are elected and urged them to stay connected with them even later. “We all should keep the spirit of a party worker alive in ourself,” Joshi quoted the prime minister as saying. Modi also highlighted the importance of the party’s organisational strength.

“Modi said whatever our age is, we should remain students and keep learning. Learning is a continuous process and it is essential,” Joshi added. Modi is expected to hold a session with the MPs on Sunday as well.

Besides Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Working President JP Nadda also addressed the inaugural session of the orientation for MPs.