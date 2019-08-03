The big news: Kashmir governor blames politicians for panic in the state, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Unnao rape complainant is in critical condition, and heavy rain disrupted normal life in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Saturday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No changes in constitutional provisions expected, says Jammu and Kashmir governor; blames politicians for panic: Omar Abdullah said the governor’s word on prevailing situation is not final and asked the Centre to clarify. The state, meanwhile, suspended Machail yatra because of security concerns, and NIT Srinagar students started to leave the Valley though the governor urged political parties to maintain calm.
- Unnao rape complainant develops pneumonia, is in critical condition, say reports: CCTV footage showed that the number plate of the truck that hit Unnao rape case complainant’s car was clean hours earlier. Meanwhile, a BJP leader sympathised with Unnao rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar and claimed that he was having a difficult time.
- Mumbai Police advise commuters to travel only if necessary amid heavy rains, relief teams on standby: Heavy rain also disrupted normal life in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.
- BJP is growing because of its ideology and not the legacy of any family, Narendra Modi tells MPs: The prime minister addressed more than 380 BJP MPs during the inaugural session of a two-day training programme on Saturday.
- Already knew mediation in Ayodhya land dispute will lead to nothing, claims Adityanath: The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute from August 6.
- Seven suspected Maoists killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh, say police: Security forces personnel recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Maoists, officials said.
- Indian-origin chief of staff of US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves her office: Several right-wing media outlets had criticised Saikat Chakrabarti last month for wearing a T-shirt with the face of alleged ‘Nazi admirer’ Subhas Chandra Bose.
- Three suspected militants killed in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Kashmir: Two of them belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and another was affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen, the police said.
- Emergency services resume at major state-run hospitals in Delhi, OPDs remain closed: The doctors threatened to ratchet up their protests if the Lok Sabha fails to address their concerns when the NMC Bill comes back to the House for ratification.
- Former Maldives vice president deported a day after seeking political asylum in India, say reports: Ahmed Adeeb was detained off Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday. His lawyer urged the Indian government to grant him asylum in accordance with international law.