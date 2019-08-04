A look at the headlines right now:

Indian Army asks Pakistan to take back bodies of intruders killed in infiltration bid along LoC: Five to seven intruders were killed when the Indian Army foiled an operation by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Keran sector. Most Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, tourists leave Kashmir Valley after terror attack warning: The Airports Authority of India said that 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport on Saturday. Air India has capped the fare of Srinagar flights at Rs 9,500 after Centre’s advisory. In Mumbai, train services on suburban section of main line, harbour line suspended due to heavy rain: There was heavy accumulation of water in many parts of Mumbai early on Sunday. CBI conducts searches at home of expelled BJP MLA, other accused in connection with Unnao car crash: Searches are under way at 17 premises in four districts of Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Banda, Unnao and Fatehpur. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says a government official asked her not to talk about income tax harassment: Meanwhile, former Infosys director Mohandas Pai said tax terrorism began during UPA rule but has continued into the NDA’s tenure. US woman who was sexually assaulted in Delhi says she will fight against bail granted to the convict: The complainant shot a video outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco, which she claimed had denied her assistance. ‘Dark times for Indian democracy,’ says ex-Gujarat police chief Sanjiv Bhatt in letter to family from jail: The former IPS officer said the state in India today represents ‘concentrated and organised violence’. At least 20 killed in mass shooting at a shopping centre in Texas, Trump calls it ‘act of cowardice’: A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody. HD Kumaraswamy tells JD(S) workers to get ready for premature Assembly elections: Earlier in the day, the former chief minister had claimed that he wanted to quit politics. BJP is growing because of its ideology and not the legacy of any family, Narendra Modi tells MPs: The prime minister addressed more than 380 BJP MPs during the inaugural session of a two-day training programme on Saturday.