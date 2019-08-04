Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday rejected the claims of the Indian Army about cross-border action by Islamabad, saying that New Delhi was trying to “divert world’s attention”. The Indian Army, earlier on Sunday, had offered the Pakistani Army to take back the bodies of its personnel who were killed during an alleged infiltration attempt across the Line of Control.

“We reject Indian allegations of cross-LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies,” the statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry said. “Curtailing Amarnath yatra and deployment of additional troops on baseless pretexts are designed to divert world’s attention from attempts to change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and unabating state-led oppression and egregious human rights violations.”

Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also denied the allegations made by India, calling it a “mere propaganda”, according to Hindustan Times.

Five to seven intruders were killed when the Indian Army foiled an operation by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Keran sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. They are believed to be militants or Pakistan Army regulars. Indian Army officials had said that the Pakistani military was asked to come with white flags and take possession of the bodies from the Indian side.

Indian Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia on Sunday said multiple attempts were made to “disrupt peace and target the Amarnath Yatra” in the last 36 hours in Kashmir. Kalia added that four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were also killed in various encounters on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned India’s use of cluster munitions on civilians. “I condemn India’s attack across Line of Control on innocent civilians and it’s use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law and it’s own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons,” he tweeted. “UNSC [United Nations Security Council] must take note of this international threat to peace and security.”

Khan further said that it was time to put an end to the suffering for the “people of Occupied Kashmir”, adding that they should be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination as per UNSC resolutions. “The only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir,” he tweeted. “President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the Line of Control with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis.”

United States President Donald Trump, had on July 22, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan after meeting Khan during his trip to the United States. India had rejected Trump’s claims, saying that no such request had been made.