The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday removed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra in connection with a shooting incident that killed 10 Adivasi farmers on July 19 over a land dispute. Chief Minister Adityanath, in a press conference, said that departmental proceedings had been started against District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal and Superintendent of Police Salmantaj Patil.

The additional chief secretary of the revenue department had submitted a report to the state government on Saturday, following which the action was taken, PTI reported. During investigations, officials had reported that the 1955 revenue records of the disputed land were missing. Additional District Magistrate Yogendra Bahadur Singh had said that certain records were destroyed after a specific period of time, which could be the reason they were missing.

Apart from the 10 villagers killed, nearly 28 people were injured in the shooting. At least 26 people, including village head Yaghya Dutt Bhuriya, have been arrested.

The incident had triggered a political controversy with the Congress and Samajwadi Party criticising the Adityanath-led administration over the incident. Adityanath, on the other hand, accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the incident.