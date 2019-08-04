Facebook on Sunday apologised after several users complained of having trouble using the social networking site. Users said they faced problems while trying to log in, upload or send media files on the social media platform.

“Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms,” Facebook said in a tweet. “The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.” While the social media site claimed that the outage had been resolved, users continued to report problems.

United States, parts of Europe, Malaysia, India and Australia, among other places faced the outage, according to downdetector.com. The site reported that the outage began around 9.36 am eastern time [7.06 pm Indian Standard Time] with 59% of problems reported on the newsfeed, 24% during log in and 16% total blackout.

Last month, Facebook along with its applications WhatsApp and Instagram had faced a global outage. In March, when all three of Facebook’s major applications faced a similar outage, the problem lasted for many hours.

Day 12. #facebookdown, cant pass Security Check. It gives me error, Sorry something went wrong after recognize 5 photos of friends. Where is problem @facebook? My ads are running and i cant stoped them. Please fix #VerificationLoop — Mehmedalija Besic (@mehbesic) August 4, 2019

I thought I got banned from Facebook AGAIN... but apparently #facebookdown — Thots and Prayers (@KylaJLacey) August 4, 2019

#facebookdown Once again @facebook is down. I think it’s had it’s day .... — Mark (@Mark16044751) August 4, 2019