The big news: J&K leaders urge India, Pakistan not to escalate tension, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan rejected India’s claims of cross-border action, and schools and colleges in Pune district to remain shut due to heavy rain.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir parties say they will fight attempts to repeal state’s special status: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah appealed to both India and Pakistan to not ‘take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries’.
- Pakistan rejects India’s claims of cross-border action, possession of bodies: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that India was trying to ‘divert world’s attention’
- Schools, colleges in Pune district to remain shut on Monday due to heavy rain: Nearly 170 people, including 50 patients, were evacuated from a hospital in Wakad area after water released from a dam flooded its basement.
- Nine dead, 16 injured in Ohio second mass shooting: Earlier, at least 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a shopping centre in Texas.
- UP Chief Minister Adityanath removes Sonbhadra district magistrate, top police official: FIRs will be filed against several officials for alleged irregularities while Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti members will be booked on charges of land grabbing.
- AAP’s Alka Lamba says she will resign from party soon, but will remain MLA: Last week, the Chandi Chowk MLA had said she was thinking of contesting the upcoming state elections as an independent candidate.
- Facebook apologises after users around the world report problems: People said they faced problems while trying to log in, upload or send media files on the social media platform.
- Congress’ top decision-making body to meet on August 10 amid leadership crisis: Finding Rahul Gandhi’s successor is likely to top the agenda of the meeting.
- CBI conducts searches at home of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, other accused: Searches are under way at 17 premises in four districts of Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Banda, Unnao and Fatehpur.
- ISRO releases first set of pictures of the earth as seen from Chandrayaan-2: The pictures had been taken from a distance of 5,000 km by the L14 camera aboard the lander.