A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Jammu and Kashmir parties say they will fight attempts to repeal state’s special status: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah appealed to both India and Pakistan to not ‘take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries’.
  2. Pakistan rejects India’s claims of cross-border action, possession of bodies: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that India was trying to ‘divert world’s attention’  
  3. Schools, colleges in Pune district to remain shut on Monday due to heavy rain: Nearly 170 people, including 50 patients, were evacuated from a hospital in Wakad area after water released from a dam flooded its basement.
  4. Nine dead, 16 injured in Ohio second mass shooting: Earlier, at least 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a shopping centre in Texas.
  5. UP Chief Minister Adityanath removes Sonbhadra district magistrate, top police official: FIRs will be filed against several officials for alleged irregularities while Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti members will be booked on charges of land grabbing.
  6. AAP’s Alka Lamba says she will resign from party soon, but will remain MLA: Last week, the Chandi Chowk MLA had said she was thinking of contesting the upcoming state elections as an independent candidate.  
  7. Facebook apologises after users around the world report problems: People said they faced problems while trying to log in, upload or send media files on the social media platform.  
  8. Congress’ top decision-making body to meet on August 10 amid leadership crisis: Finding Rahul Gandhi’s successor is likely to top the agenda of the meeting.
  9. CBI conducts searches at home of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, other accused: Searches are under way at 17 premises in four districts of Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Banda, Unnao and Fatehpur.  
  10. ISRO releases first set of pictures of the earth as seen from Chandrayaan-2: The pictures had been taken from a distance of 5,000 km by the L14 camera aboard the lander.  