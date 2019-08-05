J&K: Former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest, communication channels severed
The Union Cabinet is set to meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9.30 am to discuss the Kashmir situation, said a report.
The Union Cabinet is set to meet in New Delhi on Monday morning amid a security clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put on house arrest while Congress leader Usman Majid and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami said they were being detained.
The mainstream political parties in the state met before curfew was imposed in Srinagar and a few other parts of the state as speculation strengthened that the Centre was planning to either abolish or modify Article 35A and Article 370, or trifurcate the state. The situation in the border, meanwhile, remained tense on Sunday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected militants allegedly backed by Pakistan Army.
Live updates
7.48 am: Top state government officials have been reviewing options to modify Article 35A, which confers special rights to the permanent residents of the state, The Indian Express reports. Some of the options are creating categories of land and allowing outsiders to purchase land in certain cases, and placing restrictions on the quantum of land based on the usage.
7.42 am: Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani has warned New Delhi that any change in the state’s special status will be resisted, reports the Hindustan Times. He has asked people to be ready for a “long and tough” struggle.
7.40 am: Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of the state have been suspended, and restrictions have been imposed in several districts, reports PTI. The district authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district. Restrictions were also imposed in a number of districts of Jammu division.
7.37 am: The Union Cabinet will meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi at 9.30 am to discuss the Kashmir situation, reports NDTV.
7.35 am: Not just mobile internet, broadband has also been suspended. Landlines and local mobile numbers have been blocked.
7.30 am: Here is a recap of what happened in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday:
- Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest late at night, and Section 144 was imposed in Srinagar. Cellular and internet services were partially suspended in the state.
- Mainstream political parties met in Srinagar before curfew was imposed, and announced they would be united to protect the special status of Kashmir. This came amid reports that the Centre was planning to do abolish or modify Article 35A and Article 370 of Consitution or order trifurcation of the state.
- Jammu and Kashmir cricket team’s coach and mentor Irfan Pathan was asked to leave the state along with 100 other cricketers.
- The Indian Army offered the Pakistani Army to take back the bodies of its personnel who were killed during an alleged infiltration attempt across the Line of Control. Tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were asked to leave the state on Friday because of terror threat posed by militants allegedly backed by Pakistani soldiers.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top government officials. The hour-long meeting was believed to have been about the situation in the Valley but no official details of the meeting have been disclosed.
- Here is Scroll.in’s article attempting to make sense of what is happening in the state. The Kashmir mystery: Five questions that the Centre should answer after a week of panic