The big news: Phone lines blocked, schools shut amid security crisis in J&K, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Schools and colleges in Pune and Mumbai will be shut today due to rain, and the CJI voiced concerns over ‘reckless behaviour’ by some groups.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest, communication channels severed: The Union Cabinet is set to meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9.30 am to discuss the Kashmir situation. On Sunday, parties in Jammu and Kashmir said they will fight attempts to repeal the state’s special status.
- Schools, colleges in Pune district to remain shut on Monday due to heavy rain: Nearly 170 people, including 50 patients, were evacuated from a hospital in Wakad area after water released from a dam flooded its basement.
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi voices concerns over ‘belligerent and reckless behaviour’ by individuals, groups: He said he was hopeful that such episodes were exceptions and would be overcome by ‘strong traditions and ethos’ of the legal institutions.
- Pakistan rejects India’s claims of cross-border action, possession of bodies: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said India was trying to ‘divert world’s attention’.
- Nine dead, 16 injured in Ohio second mass shooting: Earlier, at least 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a shopping centre in Texas.
- Facebook apologises after users around the world report problems: People said they faced problems while trying to log in, upload or send media files on the social media platform.
- UP Chief Minister Adityanath removes Sonbhadra district magistrate, top police official: FIRs will be filed against several officials for alleged irregularities while Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti members will be booked on charges of land grabbing.
- AAP’s Alka Lamba says she will resign from party soon, but will remain MLA: Last week, the Chandi Chowk MLA had said she was thinking of contesting the upcoming state elections as an independent candidate.
- Congress’ top decision-making body to meet on August 10 amid leadership crisis: Finding Rahul Gandhi’s successor is likely to top the agenda of the meeting.
- HD Kumaraswamy tells JD(S) workers to get ready for premature Assembly elections in Karnataka: Earlier in the day, the former chief minister had claimed that he wanted to quit politics.